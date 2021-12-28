Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DKNG, PTON, BBBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 111,513 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.7% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 8,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,300 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 110,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 24,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 3,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

