Markets
DKNG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DKNG, PTON, BBBY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 111,513 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.7% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 8,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,300 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 110,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 24,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 3,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,800 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, PTON options, or BBBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DKNG PTON BBBY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular