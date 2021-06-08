Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DISCK, ORLY, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK), where a total of 39,318 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of DISCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 32,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of DISCK. Below is a chart showing DISCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) saw options trading volume of 2,449 contracts, representing approximately 244,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 2,383 contracts, representing approximately 238,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 573,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring July 23, 2021, with 577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,700 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

