Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DISCA, RKT, FOUR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA), where a total of 63,045 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of DISCA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 13,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DISCA. Below is a chart showing DISCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 27,398 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 7,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,700 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 7,299 contracts, representing approximately 729,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,800 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DISCA options, RKT options, or FOUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

