Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, XOM, T

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 78,973 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 98,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 11,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 260,604 contracts, representing approximately 26.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 110,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

