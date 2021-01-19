Markets
DIS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, TSN, TRMB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 78,995 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 11,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 19,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.8% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 7,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,100 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) options are showing a volume of 8,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 835,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.7% of TRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,200 underlying shares of TRMB. Below is a chart showing TRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, TSN options, or TRMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS TSN TRMB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular