Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, TSN, TRMB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 78,995 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 11,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 19,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.8% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 7,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,100 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) options are showing a volume of 8,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 835,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.7% of TRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,200 underlying shares of TRMB. Below is a chart showing TRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, TSN options, or TRMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

