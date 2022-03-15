Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, CALM, ELY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 87,217 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) saw options trading volume of 3,406 contracts, representing approximately 340,600 underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 438,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) saw options trading volume of 14,218 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

