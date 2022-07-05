Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, BTU, GRMN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 61,904 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 9,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 929,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 32,389 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,900 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) saw options trading volume of 4,177 contracts, representing approximately 417,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,600 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, BTU options, or GRMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
