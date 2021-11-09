Markets
DHI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DHI, ULTA, MSFT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total volume of 17,402 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.1% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 702,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 159,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 25,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DHI options, ULTA options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DHI ULTA MSFT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular