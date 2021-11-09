Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DHI, ULTA, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total volume of 17,402 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.1% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 702,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 159,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 25,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

