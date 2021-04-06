Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DHI, APD, TWTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total volume of 38,878 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.5% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 11,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) saw options trading volume of 7,415 contracts, representing approximately 741,500 underlying shares or approximately 72.9% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,800 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 105,989 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 8,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,400 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

