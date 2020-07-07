Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DG, ANET, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 15,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 8,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,800 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 3,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 334,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 15,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

