Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, V, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 7,936 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 793,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 41,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,600 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 11,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $144 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,100 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DE options, V options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

