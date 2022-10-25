Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, V, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 7,936 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 793,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 41,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,600 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 11,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $144 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,100 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

