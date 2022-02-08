Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, MCD, CVS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,844 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 884,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 15,700 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 5,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 37,860 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 2,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,400 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

