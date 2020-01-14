Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, I, HD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 6,452 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 645,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Intelsat SA (Symbol: I) options are showing a volume of 27,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of I's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 11,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of I. Below is a chart showing I's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 23,155 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

