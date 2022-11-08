Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, C, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 13,845 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.5% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 159,953 contracts, representing approximately 16.0 million underlying shares or approximately 87.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 22,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 26,498 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 3,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
