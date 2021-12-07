Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, C, DXCM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 9,206 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 920,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 97,590 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 14,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 3,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 308,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,800 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

