Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DD, GS, HUM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total of 56,280 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.5% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 19,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 29,271 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 106.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 2,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 7,909 contracts, representing approximately 790,900 underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,600 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DD options, GS options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.