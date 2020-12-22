Markets
DD

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DD, GS, HUM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total of 56,280 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.5% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 19,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 29,271 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 106.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 2,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 7,909 contracts, representing approximately 790,900 underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,600 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DD options, GS options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DD GS HUM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular