Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, UNH, SHAK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 69,782 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 4,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,900 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 16,562 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 2,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 263,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 496,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,900 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

