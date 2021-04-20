Markets
DAL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, UNH, SHAK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 69,782 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 4,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,900 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 16,562 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 2,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 263,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 496,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,900 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, UNH options, or SHAK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL UNH SHAK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular