Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, SAM, VRNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 28,247 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,900 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 612 contracts, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 38 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3,800 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verint Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNT) saw options trading volume of 2,215 contracts, representing approximately 221,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

