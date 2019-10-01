Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, ROKU, MAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 24,991 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,500 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 106,550 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 8,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) options are showing a volume of 14,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 9,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 922,400 underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, ROKU options, or MAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

