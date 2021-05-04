Markets
DAL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, GRWG, DE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 71,589 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 12,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) options are showing a volume of 8,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 845,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 6,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 690,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $362.50 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $362.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, GRWG options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL GRWG DE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular