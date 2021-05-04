Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, GRWG, DE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 71,589 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 12,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) options are showing a volume of 8,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 845,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 6,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 690,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $362.50 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $362.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, GRWG options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

