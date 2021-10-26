Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CZR, HYFM, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 12,044 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.9% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (Symbol: HYFM) saw options trading volume of 2,958 contracts, representing approximately 295,800 underlying shares or approximately 64% of HYFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,200 underlying shares of HYFM. Below is a chart showing HYFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 5,304 contracts, representing approximately 530,400 underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:

