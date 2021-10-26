Markets
CZR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CZR, HYFM, CVNA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 12,044 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.9% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,700 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (Symbol: HYFM) saw options trading volume of 2,958 contracts, representing approximately 295,800 underlying shares or approximately 64% of HYFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,200 underlying shares of HYFM. Below is a chart showing HYFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 5,304 contracts, representing approximately 530,400 underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CZR options, HYFM options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CZR HYFM CVNA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular