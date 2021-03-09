Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CYH, MAC, BBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Community Health Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CYH), where a total of 12,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of CYH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,000 underlying shares of CYH. Below is a chart showing CYH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) options are showing a volume of 44,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of MAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 14,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MAC. Below is a chart showing MAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 17,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CYH options, MAC options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.