Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, ISEE, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 50,935 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE) options are showing a volume of 6,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 664,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,200 underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 44,334 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 16,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, ISEE options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.