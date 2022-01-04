Markets
CVX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, ISEE, AA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 50,935 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE) options are showing a volume of 6,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 664,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,200 underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 44,334 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 16,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, ISEE options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX ISEE AA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular