Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CVS, SHAK, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 27,688 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 4,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 3,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 318,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 776,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,100 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 10,616 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring December 23, 2021, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, SHAK options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

