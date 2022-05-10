Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CVS, ORCL, UNP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 26,420 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 11,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 29,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 11,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 14,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 7,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,000 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, ORCL options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.