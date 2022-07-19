Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CVS, HTLD, AXP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 25,689 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,400 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD) options are showing a volume of 1,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 131,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of HTLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of HTLD. Below is a chart showing HTLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 22,475 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 731,700 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

