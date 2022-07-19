Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CVS, HTLD, AXP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 25,689 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,400 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD) options are showing a volume of 1,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 131,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of HTLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of HTLD. Below is a chart showing HTLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 22,475 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 731,700 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVS options, HTLD options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.