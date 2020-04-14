Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CSTE, TTD, AMGN

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesarstone Ltd (Symbol: CSTE), where a total of 1,043 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of CSTE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 246,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CSTE. Below is a chart showing CSTE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 9,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 986,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 16,548 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 8,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

