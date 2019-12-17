Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CSII, CVS, PLAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc (Symbol: CSII), where a total of 1,143 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of CSII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 202,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,100 underlying shares of CSII. Below is a chart showing CSII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 35,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,100 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 4,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 821,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 2,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,300 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

