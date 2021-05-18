Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, MGM, SABR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 16,507 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 37,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,500 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) options are showing a volume of 42,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 24,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

