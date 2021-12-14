Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, C, PLAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 21,830 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 96,324 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 9,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 902,600 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 6,449 contracts, representing approximately 644,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

