Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRSR, YEXT, U

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total volume of 26,387 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,400 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) saw options trading volume of 4,465 contracts, representing approximately 446,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 882,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 24,020 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,000 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRSR options, YEXT options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.