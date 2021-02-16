Markets
CRSR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRSR, YEXT, U

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total volume of 26,387 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,400 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) saw options trading volume of 4,465 contracts, representing approximately 446,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 882,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 24,020 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,000 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRSR options, YEXT options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRSR YEXT U

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest