Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRSR, BYND, YEXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total volume of 20,908 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 269.7% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,800 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 49,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 220.4% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 3,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,500 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) options are showing a volume of 13,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 218.1% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 11,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

