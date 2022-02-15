Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CROX, Z, IRBT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 16,020 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 70,390 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 87.3% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,200 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 5,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 507,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.2% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,100 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CROX options, Z options, or IRBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

