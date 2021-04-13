Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CROX, MNR, DHI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 4,312 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 431,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,800 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (Symbol: MNR) options are showing a volume of 1,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 140,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of MNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,300 underlying shares of MNR. Below is a chart showing MNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 11,680 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

