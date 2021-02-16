Markets
CRM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, WYNN, FB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 94,776 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 8,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 895,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 35,702 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 109.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 7,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 216,427 contracts, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares or approximately 105.3% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 18,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, WYNN options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRM WYNN FB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest