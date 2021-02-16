Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CRM, WYNN, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 94,776 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 8,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 895,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 35,702 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 109.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 7,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 216,427 contracts, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares or approximately 105.3% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 18,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, WYNN options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.