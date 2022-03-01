Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CPE, SRI, SIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE), where a total of 14,436 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.2% of CPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,300 underlying shares of CPE. Below is a chart showing CPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Stoneridge Inc. (Symbol: SRI) saw options trading volume of 1,108 contracts, representing approximately 110,800 underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of SRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of SRI. Below is a chart showing SRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) saw options trading volume of 10,410 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,600 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPE options, SRI options, or SIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.