Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CPB, MPC, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), where a total volume of 16,738 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.1% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 7,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 723,700 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 32,825 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,200 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 11,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPB options, MPC options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

