Markets
CPB

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CPB, CBOE, MS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), where a total volume of 7,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 732,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,200 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 3,193 contracts, representing approximately 319,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 750,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 35,934 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 7,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CPB options, CBOE options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPB CBOE MS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular