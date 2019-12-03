Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CPB, CBOE, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), where a total volume of 7,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 732,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,200 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 3,193 contracts, representing approximately 319,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 750,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 35,934 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 7,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPB options, CBOE options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

