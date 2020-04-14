Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, JNJ, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 26,780 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 73,183 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 12,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 320,241 contracts, representing approximately 32.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 32,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

