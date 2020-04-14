Markets
COST

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, JNJ, MSFT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 26,780 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 73,183 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 12,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 320,241 contracts, representing approximately 32.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 32,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, JNJ options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COST JNJ MSFT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular