Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, ETSY, DRI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 32,882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 160.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 5,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 40,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 3,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 10,396 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 81.8% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,600 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, ETSY options, or DRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.