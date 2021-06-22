Markets
COST

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, ETSY, DRI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 32,882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 160.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 5,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 40,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 3,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 10,396 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 81.8% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,600 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, ETSY options, or DRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COST ETSY DRI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular