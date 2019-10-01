Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, ATVI, GS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 23,181 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 1,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 55,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 23,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 15,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

COST ATVI GS

