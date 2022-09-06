Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, AAPL, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 23,230 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring September 09, 2022, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 717,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 71.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 50,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 5,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 505,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.2% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, AAPL options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.