Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, AAPL, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 23,230 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring September 09, 2022, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 717,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 71.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 50,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 5,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 505,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.2% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

