Markets
COP

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COP, GOOG, GS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), where a total of 279,988 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 285.2% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 54,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 20,826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 181.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3400 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 29,528 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 113% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 4,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COP options, GOOG options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COP GOOG GS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular