Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COP, GOOG, GS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), where a total of 279,988 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 285.2% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 54,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 20,826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 181.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3400 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 29,528 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 113% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 4,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COP options, GOOG options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

