Markets
COMM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COMM, SFIX, MRVL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), where a total of 31,656 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.3% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 23,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) saw options trading volume of 12,005 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 79.1% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 25, 2020, with 656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,600 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 63,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 14,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COMM options, SFIX options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COMM SFIX MRVL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular