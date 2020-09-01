Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COMM, SFIX, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), where a total of 31,656 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.3% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 23,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) saw options trading volume of 12,005 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 79.1% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 25, 2020, with 656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,600 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 63,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 14,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COMM options, SFIX options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

