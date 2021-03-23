Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COMM, NVDA, MAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), where a total of 20,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.8% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 14,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 62,461 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $585 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,500 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $585 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 20,670 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,500 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COMM options, NVDA options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.