Markets
COMM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COMM, NVDA, MAR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), where a total of 20,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.8% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 14,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 62,461 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $585 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,500 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $585 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 20,670 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,500 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COMM options, NVDA options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COMM NVDA MAR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular