Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, TTD, AMWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 8,045 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 804,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 175.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 458,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 20,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 175.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $780 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 1,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Woodmark Corp. (Symbol: AMWD) saw options trading volume of 1,536 contracts, representing approximately 153,600 underlying shares or approximately 149.3% of AMWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,100 underlying shares of AMWD. Below is a chart showing AMWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

