Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, GOOGL, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 5,120 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 512,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 193.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 28,796 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 182.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2900 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 1,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2900 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 22,454 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 163.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2850 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2850 strike highlighted in orange:
