Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, GOOG, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 5,908 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 590,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 246.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 25,867 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 219% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2600 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 30,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 208.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMG options, GOOG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.