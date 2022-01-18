Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, GOOG, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 5,908 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 590,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 246.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 25,867 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 219% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2600 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 30,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 208.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, GOOG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.