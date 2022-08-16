Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, BKNG, EQIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 6,148 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 614,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 194.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 315,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 7,667 contracts, representing approximately 766,700 underlying shares or approximately 187.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1700 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:
And Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) options are showing a volume of 3,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 385,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:
