Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, ATVI, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 6,983 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 698,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 282.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 247,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,400 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 296,224 contracts, representing approximately 29.6 million underlying shares or approximately 267% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 18,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 39,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 228.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,400 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

